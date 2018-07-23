Monday, 23 July 2018

Kayaker paddles length of Thames for charity

A HENLEY man and three friends paddled the length of the River Thames for charity.

Andy Ball (left) was joined by Marc Isaacs, from Brighton, James Muil from East Grinstead, and Nigel Dowsing from Lewes.

They began at the source of the Thames near Lechlade in Gloucestershire and completed their 215-mile paddle in kayaks to the sea eight days later.

They hoped to raise at least £1,000 for the Lovey Foundation (UK) so that underprivileged children in Ghana can have a primary school education.

Mr Ball said: “In Ghana, children can only have an education if their parents can afford to pay for school uniforms and basic equipment.

“If not, they face a childhood of breaking stones, chopping wood and minding livestock and not having an education, which is something we take for granted. It costs about £50 per child to start their education.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kayakingthethames

