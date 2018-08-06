Net profit

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan
Monday, 06 August 2018
THE Goring and Streatley ladies’ charity tennis tournament raised more than £3,200 for Cancer Research UK.
A total of 112 players took part in the event across 14 courts in the villages in June. The final was held at Moulsford Manor.
06 August 2018
