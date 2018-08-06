THE annual car boot sale organised by Henley RNLI will be held at the Henley Rugby Club and the neighbouring Swiss Farm campsite, off Marlow Road, Henley, next Saturday, (August 12) from 8am to 3pm.

Entry costs £10 for cars, £15 for vans and £2 for car parking. For more information, call (01491) 574781, 573341 or 572035.