Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lord’s trip

A TRIP to Lord’s to watch the county championship cricket match between Middlesex and Sussex will be run by the Sonning Common Fish bus on August 31.

The trip costs £12 plus £18 for entry (£9 OAPs). Pick-up is from the village hall at 9am with the return at about 8pm.

Weekly trips to Henley Tesco will run every Monday, with collection from home at 9am. This is free with a bus pass or a £4 donation. To book, call 0118 972 3986.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33