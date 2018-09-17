Themed ball

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
A BOLLYWOOD ball in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley will take place at the town hall on October 12 from 7.30pm.
There will be a drinks reception and three-course Indian meal with complimentary wine as well as live music, entertainment and dancing.
Tickets cost £85 each and can be booked at www.buy
tickets.at/thechilterncentre
