Tuesday, 18 September 2018

Walkers raise money for Sue Ryder hospice

More than 200 people took part in a charity walk around Nettlebed to raise money for the village’s Sue Ryder hospice.

The third annual Forget-Me-Not walk took place on Sunday and saw locals, Sue Ryder staff and the relatives of patients take on either a 5km or 10km walk around the area.

The walkers gathered in the grounds of Joyce Grove before setting off and walked through Woodland around Highmoor and Nuffield before returning to the hospice about two hours later.

Some wore special Sue Ryder T-shirts on the backs of which they had written the name of a loved one they were walking for, while many also brought along their dogs for the walk.

Food and drink was served before and after the walks, while there were also stalls raising funds for the charity, a tombola and face-painting for children.

Walkers could also write a note on a Forget-Me-Not card and hang it on a special memorial tree.

For the full story, see this week’s Henley Standard.

