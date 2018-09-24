MPs support blood cancer awareness campaign

HENLEY MP John Howell and Reading East MP Matt Rodda have backed a campaign to raise awareness of blood cancer and put it at the forefront of the Government’s cancer plans.

They both attended an event organised by the blood cancer research charity Bloodwise at Westminster Hall to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

They heard about the issues that face people with blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma and spoke to patients about their experiences.

Blood cancers are the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK and the third biggest cause of cancer death.

Mr Howell said: “Despite being a common cancer killer, awareness of blood cancers among the general public and policy makers is low. It was really insightful to hear from people directly affected by blood cancers and to understand more about how care can be improved.”

For more information, visit www.bloodwise.org.uk