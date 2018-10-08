Law firm staff take a coffee break for charity

STAFF at Parfitt Cresswell solicitors in Caversham raised more than £220 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dozens of current and former clients enjoyed cakes and hot drinks at the firm’s offices in Prospect Street on Friday.

Organiser Kiran Panach, a private client solicitor at the practice, said: “It went really well and everyone enjoyed the cake, which I ate a lot of!

“We’re very happy with the amount raised and the team will be looking to make some extra contributions to the final total.”

Pictured, left to right, family lawyer Sheila Corbin, office manager Sheila Fewtrell and Kiran Panach