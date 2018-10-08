Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Law firm staff take a coffee break for charity

Law firm staff take a coffee break for charity

STAFF at Parfitt Cresswell solicitors in Caversham raised more than £220 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dozens of current and former clients enjoyed cakes and hot drinks at the firm’s offices in Prospect Street on Friday.

Organiser Kiran Panach, a private client solicitor at the practice, said: “It went really well and everyone enjoyed the cake, which I ate a lot of!

“We’re very happy with the amount raised and the team will be looking to make some extra contributions to the final total.”

Pictured, left to right, family lawyer Sheila Corbin, office manager Sheila Fewtrell and Kiran Panach

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33