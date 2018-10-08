Law firm staff take a coffee break for charity

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
STAFF at Parfitt Cresswell solicitors in Caversham raised more than £220 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Dozens of current and former clients enjoyed cakes and hot drinks at the firm’s offices in Prospect Street on Friday.
Organiser Kiran Panach, a private client solicitor at the practice, said: “It went really well and everyone enjoyed the cake, which I ate a lot of!
“We’re very happy with the amount raised and the team will be looking to make some extra contributions to the final total.”
Pictured, left to right, family lawyer Sheila Corbin, office manager Sheila Fewtrell and Kiran Panach
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say