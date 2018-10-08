Caffeine boost

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
A MACMILLAN coffee morning at the Bowling Court retirement housing in Henley raised £500.
June Grindley, who has lived there for five years, organised the event in at the home, off Fair Mile, with the help of fellow resident Anne Burtt.
About 30 people attended, including residents and their families,
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say