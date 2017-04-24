See where you shouldn't park

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
PARKING restrictions in Wargrave and Charvil will be displayed on an online map online by Wokingham Borough Council.
More than 300 traffic regulation orders across the borough will be mapped before the council takes over responsibility for parking enforcement from Thames Valley Police later this year.
The restrictions will be colour-coded to denote rules such as no waiting, bus stops and residents-only parking.
Councillor Malcolm Richards, executive member for highways and transport, said: “With these maps you simply input a postcode and you can instantly see exactly what parking restrictions are where and how they relate to their environment.”
Wargrave Parish Council clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We have a number of parking restrictions in Wargrave. The borough council reviewed them all and it appears that none will have no changes. We have nine orders, the oldest being in Eastview Road.”
Public consultation on the map will be run until May 2.
To see the map, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/tro
Comments or questions should sent by email to tm.consultations@
wokingham.gov.uk
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say