See where you shouldn't park

PARKING restrictions in Wargrave and Charvil will be displayed on an online map online by Wokingham Borough Council.

More than 300 traffic regulation orders across the borough will be mapped before the council takes over responsibility for parking enforcement from Thames Valley Police later this year.

The restrictions will be colour-coded to denote rules such as no waiting, bus stops and residents-only parking.

Councillor Malcolm Richards, executive member for highways and transport, said: “With these maps you simply input a postcode and you can instantly see exactly what parking restrictions are where and how they relate to their environment.”

Wargrave Parish Council clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We have a number of parking restrictions in Wargrave. The borough council reviewed them all and it appears that none will have no changes. We have nine orders, the oldest being in Eastview Road.”

Public consultation on the map will be run until May 2.

To see the map, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/tro

Comments or questions should sent by email to tm.consultations@

wokingham.gov.uk