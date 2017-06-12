Tardis to visit

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A CHILDREN’S entertainer and Doctor Who’s Tardis will be among the attractions at Charvil village fete, which will be held at the pavilion in Park Lane next Saturday (June 17) from noon.
There will also be a bouncy castle, zorb football and birds of prey from Lu’s Owls.
12 June 2017
