Monday, 12 June 2017

Tardis to visit

A CHILDREN’S entertainer and Doctor Who’s Tardis will be among the attractions at Charvil village fete, which will be held at the pavilion in Park Lane next Saturday (June 17) from noon.

There will also be a bouncy castle, zorb football and birds of prey from Lu’s Owls.

