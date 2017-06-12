Driver trapped

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A DRIVER was rescued from their car by firefighters after crashing into a garage in Charvil and becoming trapped.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to a house in East Park Farm Drive at about 3.30pm on Tuesday last week.
The driver of the silver car had crashed into the garage, which contained a Land Rover, causing part of the brickwork to collapse.
12 June 2017
