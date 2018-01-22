Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£1,600 grants

CHARVIL Parish Council has awarded grants of more than £1,600 to charities and community organisations.

A total of £800 will go to Charvil and Sonning Junior Cricket Club.

Other grants were to: the Keep Mobile transport service (£345); Twyford and District Volunteer Centre (£300); Sue Ryder (£242).

The youth club Me2 was refused a grant as it has cash reserves.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33