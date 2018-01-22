£1,600 grants

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
Monday, 22 January 2018
CHARVIL Parish Council has awarded grants of more than £1,600 to charities and community organisations.
A total of £800 will go to Charvil and Sonning Junior Cricket Club.
Other grants were to: the Keep Mobile transport service (£345); Twyford and District Volunteer Centre (£300); Sue Ryder (£242).
The youth club Me2 was refused a grant as it has cash reserves.
