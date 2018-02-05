Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hole checks

A SINKHOLE has appeared at playing fields in Charvil.

The parish council is to carry out weekly checks at East Park Farm fields, off Park Lane, to ensure the problem is not getting any worse rather than carrying out a sonar survey.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “It was agreed that the grounds maintenance team would monitor the situation as there is no reason at the moment to think there is a wider problem.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33