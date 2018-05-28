Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Protest banners

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to stop new homes being built on protected land near Wargrave and Charvil want residents to volunteer to display banners.

The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham was launched this year amid fears of development of green belt land and the rural spaces between settlements in Wokingham borough.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in the borough council’s local plan. These include seven in Wargrave parish and five in Charvil.

The campaign organised a petition opposing some sites, which gathered more than 1,500 signatures.

Now it wants to erect 3m long banners on prominent sites around the area to raise awareness of the campaign.

The banners read: “Say no to building on our green belt” and includes the campaign’s website address.

The group is also producing stickers. For more information, email campaign
@cprwok.co.uk or visit www.cprwok.co.uk

