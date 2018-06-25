Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
BOOKINGS are now open for the Charvil village quiz.
The event is organised by the Charvil Village Society and will take place at the village hall, off The Hawthorns, on September 29 from 7.45pm.
It costs £7 per person. To book a place, call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say