‘Big’ house approved

PLANS for a new three-bedroom home in Charvil have been approved despite concerns from neighbours.

Levi Alleyne wants to build the home in Old Bath Road following the demolition of an existing garage in the site.

In a design statement, he said: “The proposed dwelling is narrow but not out of keeping with the design of the existing dwellings in the area.”

But neighbours said the new home would be too big for the site and could overlook their properties.

Sophie Banham said: “We are concerned that this will be a visual intrusion from our rear kitchen window.”

Previous plans for the site were refused on appeal last year but Wokingham Borough Council agreed to Mr Alleyne’s latest application.