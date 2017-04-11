Pre-school supervisor steps down after 11 years

THE supervisor of Checkendon Pre-School is to step down after more than 10 years.

Nina Hollier, 46, joined the pre-school, which is based in the village hall, in January 2007 because she was then living in the village and wanted to become more involved in the community.

At the time, the children, including her daughter Erin, were looked after only until 11.30am each weekday.

Under her leadership the pre-schooll has expanded so that it now caters for more than 20 two- to four-year-olds until 3.30pm daily and also offers a breakfast club from 7.30am.

Mrs Hollier said: “I was working as a supervisor in Woodcote but lived in Checkendon and I thought, ‘I’d really like to work in my own village’.

“When my daughter came here she used to enjoy herself and I wanted to be part of that. It seemed a great way to integrate and be part of what was going on and that’s exactly what happened.

“I’ve made such good friends and positive relationships with everybody in the village because of the pre-school.”

She said the pre-school expanded after she came to an arrangement with the Checkendon village hall committee over use of the building in the early afternoon.

“It just went from there,” said Mrs Hollier. “It grew in popularity and it has gone from strength to strength.

“I am very proud of the reputation the pre-school has. Most of our families have joined us through recommendations.

“We look after the children and teach them at such an early stage in their lives. They soak it all up.

“To be part of that is amazing. You get great satisfaction from the children learning from what you do and say.

“One of the loveliest things is the freedom we have to put our ideas and thoughts into practice. If the sun’s shining and we want to go for a walk in the woods, off we go. It makes every day different and that’s very exciting.”

Mrs Hollier, who now lives in Queen Close, Henley, has been supported by deputy supervisor Liz Chandler and assistant Kelly Mullins.

She said: “It’s lovely that the three of us are still here together, very special. We’re all mums.

“We have a really super-happy group of children. The comments that people give us when they visit are always positive. People have really lovely things to say.”

Mrs Hollier, who has 30 years’ experience in childcare, will step down on July 14 and plans to take time out for herself and to support Erin, who is now 16, when she starts her A-level studies in September.

“I’m not looking to move to anywhere else — it’s just to have a breather,” she said.

“I will miss it desperately but it’s just time to spread my wings. This is the longest I’ve ever been in one position so this pre-school is really dear to me.

“I have enjoyed it hugely. We have had our ups and downs and our challenges to face but we have come through them and remained really strong.”

In the future she would like to work at a funeral home and help arrange services, which she experienceed two years ago when her father died.

Mrs Hollier said: “I like doing things for other people.”