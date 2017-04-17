checkendon easter hunt

an Easter egg hunt at Checkendon Primary School raised £430 towards new play equipment. Pupils followed a trail around the school grounds while hunting for miniature chocolate eggs and a larger golden egg. They were accompanied by parents Peter Schmidt, who was dressed as the Easter Bunny, and Paul Butler, who was dressed as a chicken. Afterwards, they returned to the school hall to decorate paper bags in spring colours, play fairground games and enjoy an afternoon snack. The proceeds will go towards a new £15,000 climbing frame. Mr Schmidt, who is co-chairman of the school’s parent-teacher association with Mr Butler’s wife Wendy, said: “All the children really enjoyed it — some of the younger ones even said it was the best day they had ever had. It was incredibly hot in the suit but the children loved seeing us and thought it was hilarious. There were a few times when I had to speak and some of them realised who I was, which was funny.”