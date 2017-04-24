Monday, 24 April 2017

Checkendon get season off to a winning note

CHECKENDON’S traditional season opener at FARLEY HILL began with impressive spells from swing bowler Shri Daudin and left arm medium pacer Alex Podolski.

The home side were reduced to 11-3 after eight overs but recovered dramatically thanks to a hard-hitting century from newcomer Duncan Greeff who struck four sixes and 12 fours enabling Farley Hill to finish on 221 all out in the last of their allotted 40 overs.

The visitors, by contrast, started convincingly with a first wicket partnership of 86. Ujwal Tikoo led the way with a rapid 65 and after his dismissal John Acland-Hood took up the cudgels to reach 94.

Debutant Rama Adigantla and all rounder Matt Heslop gave good support, leaving Checkendon needing eight to win off the last over. Despite losing Acland-Hood to the second ball they scraped home off the final delivery to secure victory by three wickets.

FARLEY HILL

M Sheridan, c Tikoo, b Dandin

2

A Jalil, b Podulski

0

A Khukar, lbw, b Podolski

2

G Coney, st Tikoo, b Heslop

23

D Greeff, st Tikoo, b Dandin

111

R Ditchburn, c Heslop, b H Wickens

20

G Jude, b Adigantla

3

J Giri, c Heslop, b Dandin

8

T Hale, c Acland-Hood, b Dandin

6

C Jorey, not out

8

A Marr, b Podolski

0

Extras

38

TOTAL

221

Best bowling: Dandin 4-27, Podolski 3-28.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, b Marr

94

U Tikoo, c Judge, b Marr

65

L Gray, c Jalil, b Giri

0

S Arrowsmith, b Giri

0

R Adigantla, st Greeff, b Sheridan

23

M Heslop, b Jude

20

S Garg, run out

2

Ash Tripathi, not out

1

S Dandin, not out

4

Extras

14

TOTAL (7 wkts)

223

