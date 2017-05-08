Allaway's safe hands help win day for hosts

VISITORS HARROW WAYFARERS chose to bat first in a 35-over friendly at CHECKENDON on Sunday but were soon in trouble against the swing bowling of Adi Tripathi and Shri Dandin.

The nagging accuracy of Ray Bosher Williams added to their problems until Will Buckfield brought about a recovery with an undefeated half century.

The Harrow total of 176 looked a reasonable target but Checkendon gave it short shrift.

A quick 29 from Ujwal Tikoo was followed by an unbroken partnership of 141 between Jim Warren and James Allaway which took the home team to victory in only 27.3 overs. Allaway had a particularly good game as he had also taken four catches in the Harrow innings.

HARROW WAYFARERS

S Buckfield, c Allaway, b Dandin 1 J Laxton, c Allaway, b R Williams 23 C Baron, c Allaway, b Adi Tripathi 3 J Baron, lbw, b Chib 5 T Finny, b R Williams 4 W Buckfield, not out 61 A Jeal, b Warren 28 L Pollard, b R Williams 7 S Hallam, c Allaway, b Warren 38 A Rudge, run out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 176

Best bowling: R Williams 3-43.

CHECKENDON