Tikoo's century leads to his side's own downfall

SUNDAY visitors HETAROI were the recipients of generosity from hosts CHECKENDON who gave them two of their best players and played a 10-a-side match.

Ujwal Tikoo made the most of opposing his team mates by hitting 118 and Jim Warren weighted in with 36 as Hetaroi reached 206-7 declared.

Youngsters Adi Tripathi and Eesh Mishra were the pick of the Checkendon bowlers.

In reply Sunday captain Manpreet Singh put on 103 for the second wicket with Sam Arrowsmith, who stroked his second half century of the season in the face of a prolonged spell of hostile bowling from Fergus Neve who finished with 4-62 in 13 overs. The home batting tailed off thereafter ensuring victory for the visitors by 52 runs.

HETAROI

M Pennington, c & b Norman

28

F Neve, c Chib, b Dandin

11

M Denning, c —, b Adi Tripathi

1

U Tikoo, c Norman, b Singh

118

J Warren, c Singh, b Mishra

36

W Pennington, b Singh

0

B Slade, b Mishra

0

R Slade, not out

2

Extras

10

TOTAL (7 wkts)

206

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, b Neve

0

M Singh, c Tikoo, b Neve

60

S Arrowsmith, c —, b Neve

53

D Norman, b Andrews

4

V Chib, c —, b Andrews

0

L Gray, b Neve

3

S Dandin, run out

10

E Mishra, c Tikoo, b Andrews

0

A Podolski, b Warren

6

Adi Tripathi, not out

0

Extras

18

TOTAL

154

Best bowling: Neve 4-62, Andrews 3-24.

