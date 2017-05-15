Tikoo's century leads to his side's own downfall

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
SUNDAY visitors HETAROI were the recipients of generosity from hosts CHECKENDON who gave them two of their best players and played a 10-a-side match.
Ujwal Tikoo made the most of opposing his team mates by hitting 118 and Jim Warren weighted in with 36 as Hetaroi reached 206-7 declared.
Youngsters Adi Tripathi and Eesh Mishra were the pick of the Checkendon bowlers.
In reply Sunday captain Manpreet Singh put on 103 for the second wicket with Sam Arrowsmith, who stroked his second half century of the season in the face of a prolonged spell of hostile bowling from Fergus Neve who finished with 4-62 in 13 overs. The home batting tailed off thereafter ensuring victory for the visitors by 52 runs.
HETAROI
|
M Pennington, c & b Norman
|
28
|
F Neve, c Chib, b Dandin
|
11
|
M Denning, c —, b Adi Tripathi
|
1
|
U Tikoo, c Norman, b Singh
|
118
|
J Warren, c Singh, b Mishra
|
36
|
W Pennington, b Singh
|
0
|
B Slade, b Mishra
|
0
|
R Slade, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
10
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
206
CHECKENDON
|
Ash Tripathi, b Neve
|
0
|
M Singh, c Tikoo, b Neve
|
60
|
S Arrowsmith, c —, b Neve
|
53
|
D Norman, b Andrews
|
4
|
V Chib, c —, b Andrews
|
0
|
L Gray, b Neve
|
3
|
S Dandin, run out
|
10
|
E Mishra, c Tikoo, b Andrews
|
0
|
A Podolski, b Warren
|
6
|
Adi Tripathi, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
154
Best bowling: Neve 4-62, Andrews 3-24.
15 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
POLL: Have your say