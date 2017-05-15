Tikoo's century leads to his side's own downfall

SUNDAY visitors HETAROI were the recipients of generosity from hosts CHECKENDON who gave them two of their best players and played a 10-a-side match.

Ujwal Tikoo made the most of opposing his team mates by hitting 118 and Jim Warren weighted in with 36 as Hetaroi reached 206-7 declared.

Youngsters Adi Tripathi and Eesh Mishra were the pick of the Checkendon bowlers.

In reply Sunday captain Manpreet Singh put on 103 for the second wicket with Sam Arrowsmith, who stroked his second half century of the season in the face of a prolonged spell of hostile bowling from Fergus Neve who finished with 4-62 in 13 overs. The home batting tailed off thereafter ensuring victory for the visitors by 52 runs.

HETAROI

M Pennington, c & b Norman 28 F Neve, c Chib, b Dandin 11 M Denning, c —, b Adi Tripathi 1 U Tikoo, c Norman, b Singh 118 J Warren, c Singh, b Mishra 36 W Pennington, b Singh 0 B Slade, b Mishra 0 R Slade, not out 2 Extras 10 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 206

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, b Neve 0 M Singh, c Tikoo, b Neve 60 S Arrowsmith, c —, b Neve 53 D Norman, b Andrews 4 V Chib, c —, b Andrews 0 L Gray, b Neve 3 S Dandin, run out 10 E Mishra, c Tikoo, b Andrews 0 A Podolski, b Warren 6 Adi Tripathi, not out 0 Extras 18 — TOTAL 154

Best bowling: Neve 4-62, Andrews 3-24.