Tikoo falls short of ton

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
FOLLOWING a washout the previous day, conditions at CHECKENDON had improved considerably for a 40 over friendly against local rivals GORING on Sunday. The home batsmen took full advantage, reaching a sizeable total of 277.
Opener Ujwal Tikoo was caught on the boundary for 99 having already hit four sixes and shared significant partnerships with Manpreet Singh and Jim Warren.
Sam Arrowsmith then took over, hitting five fours in his 42 despite a fine spell of seam bowling from Pete Slade whose 4-22 in eight overs stood out in a high-scoring game.
Goring’s reply soon fell behind the rate required thanks to some miserly medium pace from Alex Podolski and Adi Tripathi. Andy Ellis sought to accelerate for the visitors but astute bowling changes and athletic fielding combined to secure a convincing victory for the hosts.
CHECKENDON
|
U Tikoo, c Kent, b Wincott
|
99
|
M Singh, c Brownlee, b Slade
|
49
|
J Warren, c McNeill, b Slade
|
67
|
S Arrowsmith, b Taylor
|
42
|
D Wilson, c McNeill, b Slade
|
0
|
J Acland-Hood, c S Baxter, b Slade
|
2
|
Ash Tripathi, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
17
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
277
Best bowling: Slade 4-22.
GORING
|
W Brownlee, c Adi Tripathi, b Stevenson
|
22
|
A Baxter, c Ash Tripathi, b Stevenson
|
35
|
G Taylor, c Singh, b Mishra
|
7
|
A Ellis, c &b Acland-Hood
|
30
|
S Baxter, c Adi Tripathi, b Stevenson
|
3
|
C Kent, c A-Hood, b Arrowsmith
|
5
|
B Goss, b Acland-Hood
|
10
|
R McNeill, c Mishra, b Arrowsmith
|
1
|
S Wincott, not out
|
21
|
J Tucker, b Arrowsmith
|
0
|
P Slade, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
164
Best bowling: Arrowsmith 3-20, Stevenson 3-21.
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say