Monday, 29 May 2017

Tikoo falls short of ton

FOLLOWING a washout the previous day, conditions at CHECKENDON had improved considerably for a 40 over friendly against local rivals GORING on Sunday. The home batsmen took full advantage, reaching a sizeable total of 277.

Opener Ujwal Tikoo was caught on the boundary for 99 having already hit four sixes and shared significant partnerships with Manpreet Singh and Jim Warren.

Sam Arrowsmith then took over, hitting five fours in his 42 despite a fine spell of seam bowling from Pete Slade whose 4-22 in eight overs stood out in a high-scoring game.

Goring’s reply soon fell behind the rate required thanks to some miserly medium pace from Alex Podolski and Adi Tripathi. Andy Ellis sought to accelerate for the visitors but astute bowling changes and athletic fielding combined to secure a convincing victory for the hosts.

CHECKENDON

U Tikoo, c Kent, b Wincott

99

M Singh, c Brownlee, b Slade

49

J Warren, c McNeill, b Slade

67

S Arrowsmith, b Taylor

42

D Wilson, c McNeill, b Slade

0

J Acland-Hood, c S Baxter, b Slade

2

Ash Tripathi, not out

1

Extras

17

TOTAL

277

Best bowling: Slade 4-22.

GORING

W Brownlee, c Adi Tripathi, b Stevenson

22

A Baxter, c Ash Tripathi, b Stevenson

35

G Taylor, c Singh, b Mishra

7

A Ellis, c &b Acland-Hood

30

S Baxter, c Adi Tripathi, b Stevenson

3

C Kent, c A-Hood, b Arrowsmith

5

B Goss, b Acland-Hood

10

R McNeill, c Mishra, b Arrowsmith

1

S Wincott, not out

21

J Tucker, b Arrowsmith

0

P Slade, not out

12

Extras

18

TOTAL (9 wkts)

164

Best bowling: Arrowsmith 3-20, Stevenson 3-21.

