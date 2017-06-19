Singh's ton not enough

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
Monday, 19 June 2017
A 40-OVER friendly at CHECKENDON against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Sunday was dominated by two batsmen.
Checkendon’s Manpreet Singh struck 112 out of a total of 182, hitting four sixes and 16 fours against a varied bowling attack.
The visitors relied likewise on Dan Cartledge who astutely took advantage of a short boundary and remained undefeated on 116 as Crowthorne and Crown Wood achieved their target with nine balls to spare despite the best efforts of an experimental Checkendon team.
CHECKENDON
|
U Tikoo, c Ravi, b C Emes
|
24
|
S Dandin, b C Emes
|
4
|
M Sharma, c J Cartledge, b C Emes
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, b Ravi
|
7
|
M Singh, c Brundish, b Baines
|
112
|
J Gray, b Baines
|
3
|
C Gray, b Brundish
|
0
|
A Podolski, lbw, b Baines
|
0
|
Adi Tripathi, st Allwright, b D Emes
|
4
|
E Mishra, b D Emes
|
3
|
M Wickens, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
182
Best bowling: C Emes 3-40, Baines 3-47.
CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD
|
C Allwright, b Podolski
|
7
|
J Anton, c Tikoo, b Podolski
|
0
|
D Cartledge, not out
|
116
|
C Emes, c Tikoo, b Dandin
|
3
|
J Hardy, c Tikoo, b Dandin
|
7
|
J Cartledge, c & b Dandin
|
7
|
D Emes, run out
|
1
|
M Brundish, c J Gray, b M Wickens
|
28
|
M Taylor, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
183
Best bowling: Dandin 3-36.
19 June 2017
