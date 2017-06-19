Singh's ton not enough

A 40-OVER friendly at CHECKENDON against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Sunday was dominated by two batsmen.

Checkendon’s Manpreet Singh struck 112 out of a total of 182, hitting four sixes and 16 fours against a varied bowling attack.

The visitors relied likewise on Dan Cartledge who astutely took advantage of a short boundary and remained undefeated on 116 as Crowthorne and Crown Wood achieved their target with nine balls to spare despite the best efforts of an experimental Checkendon team.

CHECKENDON

U Tikoo, c Ravi, b C Emes 24 S Dandin, b C Emes 4 M Sharma, c J Cartledge, b C Emes 0 S Arrowsmith, b Ravi 7 M Singh, c Brundish, b Baines 112 J Gray, b Baines 3 C Gray, b Brundish 0 A Podolski, lbw, b Baines 0 Adi Tripathi, st Allwright, b D Emes 4 E Mishra, b D Emes 3 M Wickens, not out 4 Extras 21 — TOTAL 182

Best bowling: C Emes 3-40, Baines 3-47.

CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD

C Allwright, b Podolski 7 J Anton, c Tikoo, b Podolski 0 D Cartledge, not out 116 C Emes, c Tikoo, b Dandin 3 J Hardy, c Tikoo, b Dandin 7 J Cartledge, c & b Dandin 7 D Emes, run out 1 M Brundish, c J Gray, b M Wickens 28 M Taylor, not out 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 183

Best bowling: Dandin 3-36.