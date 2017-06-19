Monday, 19 June 2017

Singh's ton not enough

A 40-OVER friendly at CHECKENDON against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Sunday was dominated by two batsmen.

Checkendon’s Manpreet Singh struck 112 out of a total of 182, hitting four sixes and 16 fours against a varied bowling attack.

The visitors relied likewise on Dan Cartledge who astutely took advantage of a short boundary and remained undefeated on 116 as Crowthorne and Crown Wood achieved their target with nine balls to spare despite the best efforts of an experimental Checkendon team.

CHECKENDON

U Tikoo, c Ravi, b C Emes

24

S Dandin, b C Emes

4

M Sharma, c J Cartledge, b C Emes

0

S Arrowsmith, b Ravi

7

M Singh, c Brundish, b Baines

112

J Gray, b Baines

3

C Gray, b Brundish

0

A Podolski, lbw, b Baines

0

Adi Tripathi, st Allwright, b D Emes

4

E Mishra, b D Emes

3

M Wickens, not out

4

Extras

21

TOTAL

182

Best bowling: C Emes 3-40, Baines 3-47.

CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD

C Allwright, b Podolski

7

J Anton, c Tikoo, b Podolski

0

D Cartledge, not out

116

C Emes, c Tikoo, b Dandin

3

J Hardy, c Tikoo, b Dandin

7

J Cartledge, c & b Dandin

7

D Emes, run out

1

M Brundish, c J Gray, b M Wickens

28

M Taylor, not out

0

Extras

14

TOTAL (7 wkts)

183

Best bowling: Dandin 3-36.

