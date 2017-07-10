All-rounder shines with bat and ball for hosts

MATT HESLOP had a match to remember as CHECKENDON entertained REFRESHERS in a 40 over friendly on Sunday.

Opening the batting the all-rounder contributed 80 to the total of 216-8 although the home team were also indebted to a rapid undefeated 36 from skipper Manpreet Singh.

Refreshers were in a good position after scoring more than half the required runs for the loss of only one wicket thanks to 45 from the experienced Ed Faulks.

However, wicketkeeper Heslop then discarded his pads and took 5-22 with his offbreaks as Checkendon restricted the visitors to 183-9 to secure victory by 33 runs.

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, c Saunders, b Jackson 7 M Heslop, c Saunders, b Jackson 80 S Dandin, c Saunders, b Faulks 22 C Gray, b Faulks 3 Adi Tripathi, c Atkins, b Sandelson jnr 8 J Westcar, c Sanderson snr, b Pacoe 10 S Arrowsmith, b Saunders 23 M Singh, not out 32 A Podolski, c Saunders, b Gardner 2 J Gray, not out 3 Extras 26 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 216

REFRESHERS

Atkins, b Podolski 23 Skelton, b Bosher-Williams 43 Faulks, c Arrowsmith, b Heslop 45 Sandelson snr, c Heslop, b Singh 5 Saunders, b Heslop 22 Alexander, c Podlski, b Heslop 3 Jackson, b Dandin 15 Gardner, c Bosher-Williams, b Heslop 0 Hornby, c Singh, b Heslop 3 Pascoe, not out 3 Sandelson jnr, not out 6 Extras 15 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 183

Best bowling: M Heslop 5-22.