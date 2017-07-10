Monday, 10 July 2017

All-rounder shines with bat and ball for hosts

MATT HESLOP had a match to remember as CHECKENDON entertained REFRESHERS in a 40 over friendly on Sunday.

Opening the batting the all-rounder contributed 80 to the total of 216-8 although the home team were also indebted to a rapid undefeated 36 from skipper Manpreet Singh.

Refreshers were in a good position after scoring more than half the required runs for the loss of only one wicket thanks to 45 from the experienced Ed Faulks.

However, wicketkeeper Heslop then discarded his pads and took 5-22 with his offbreaks as Checkendon restricted the visitors to 183-9 to secure victory by 33 runs.

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, c Saunders, b Jackson

7

M Heslop, c Saunders, b Jackson

80

S Dandin, c Saunders, b Faulks

22

C Gray, b Faulks

3

Adi Tripathi, c Atkins, b Sandelson jnr

8

J Westcar, c Sanderson snr, b Pacoe

10

S Arrowsmith, b Saunders

23

M Singh, not out

32

A Podolski, c Saunders, b Gardner

2

J Gray, not out

3

Extras

26

TOTAL (8 wkts)

216

REFRESHERS

Atkins, b Podolski

23

Skelton, b Bosher-Williams

43

Faulks, c Arrowsmith, b Heslop

45

Sandelson snr, c Heslop, b Singh

5

Saunders, b Heslop

22

Alexander, c Podlski, b Heslop

3

Jackson, b Dandin

15

Gardner, c Bosher-Williams, b Heslop

0

Hornby, c Singh, b Heslop

3

Pascoe, not out

3

Sandelson jnr, not out

6

Extras

15

TOTAL (9 wkts)

183

Best bowling: M Heslop 5-22.

