All-rounder shines with bat and ball for hosts

MATT HESLOP had a match to remember as CHECKENDON entertained REFRESHERS in a 40 over friendly on Sunday.
Opening the batting the all-rounder contributed 80 to the total of 216-8 although the home team were also indebted to a rapid undefeated 36 from skipper Manpreet Singh.
Refreshers were in a good position after scoring more than half the required runs for the loss of only one wicket thanks to 45 from the experienced Ed Faulks.
However, wicketkeeper Heslop then discarded his pads and took 5-22 with his offbreaks as Checkendon restricted the visitors to 183-9 to secure victory by 33 runs.
CHECKENDON
|
Ash Tripathi, c Saunders, b Jackson
|
7
|
M Heslop, c Saunders, b Jackson
|
80
|
S Dandin, c Saunders, b Faulks
|
22
|
C Gray, b Faulks
|
3
|
Adi Tripathi, c Atkins, b Sandelson jnr
|
8
|
J Westcar, c Sanderson snr, b Pacoe
|
10
|
S Arrowsmith, b Saunders
|
23
|
M Singh, not out
|
32
|
A Podolski, c Saunders, b Gardner
|
2
|
J Gray, not out
|
3
|
Extras
|
26
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
216
REFRESHERS
|
Atkins, b Podolski
|
23
|
Skelton, b Bosher-Williams
|
43
|
Faulks, c Arrowsmith, b Heslop
|
45
|
Sandelson snr, c Heslop, b Singh
|
5
|
Saunders, b Heslop
|
22
|
Alexander, c Podlski, b Heslop
|
3
|
Jackson, b Dandin
|
15
|
Gardner, c Bosher-Williams, b Heslop
|
0
|
Hornby, c Singh, b Heslop
|
3
|
Pascoe, not out
|
3
|
Sandelson jnr, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
15
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
183
Best bowling: M Heslop 5-22.
