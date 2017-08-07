Acland-Hood's knock wins the day for touring Checkendon

THE threat of further rain led to a reduced 25 overs-a-side friendly at WHITCHURCH on Sunday in which CHECKENDON chose to bat first.

Opener Sam Arrowsmith held the innings together with a well-judged half-century despite the wet conditions and was well supported by Alex Crawford with 34 as the visitors reached 140-9.

W Chapman and J Leach were joint top scorers for Whitchurch as they strove to match this score but three top order wickets for left arm spinner Harry Wickens left the home side with too much to do as they fell 16 runs short.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, c —, b D Palmer 53 M Khan, b Grogan 7 L Gray, lbw, b Grogan 4 C Gray, b Heard 6 A Crawford, c Leach snr, b Turner 34 J Gray, c Williams, b Turner 0 N Arch, c —, b Leach snr 5 Adi Tripathi, run out 1 M Singh, c Heard, b Leach snr 19 D Pazir, not out 3 H Wickens, not out 2 Extras 6 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 140

WHITCHURCH

W Chapman, c Khan, b H Wickens 26 R Leach, lbw, b H Wickens 13 S Williams, c Arrowsmith, b H Wickens 15 J Leach, b Arch 26 R Palmer, run out 3 W Vaughan, c L Gray, b Khan 9 T Chapman, c Arch, b Crawford 6 N Turner, c Arrowsmith, b Crawford 1 C Grogan, not out 3 A Heard, not out 1 Extras 21 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 124

Best bowling: H Wickens 3-23.

CHECKENDON’S annual Sussex tour was disrupted by bad weather but the team did manage to achieve victory in a 35-over match at NEWICK.

The home side began enterprisingly but were pegged back by a hostile spell of bowling from Nick Townson who finished with four wickets without conceding a run.

Scott Warren took the attack to the spinners taking advantage of a short boundary to hit a remarkable half century before being bowled by captain for the day Harry Wickens. Newick’s total of 155 appeared competitive when first team bowlers Warren and Waylett were in action. However, crucial contributions from Connor Betsworth, Vickas Chib and John Acland-Hood enabled Checkendon to reach their target with four wickets in hand and five overs to spare.

NEWICK

N Geddie, b J Gray 43 D Heater, b Breakspear 3 L Turner, c Betsworth, b Arrowsmith 30 J Arnold, b Townson 2 I Heater, c & b M Wickens 1 J Waylett, b Townson 0 S Warren, b H Wickens 56 T Whelpton, b Townson 0 J Warren, b Townson 0 D Whelpton, not out 0 Extras 20 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 155

Best bowling: N Townson 4-0.

CHECKENDON