Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Acland-Hood's knock wins the day for touring Checkendon

Acland-Hood's knock wins the day for touring Checkendon

THE threat of further rain led to a reduced 25 overs-a-side friendly at WHITCHURCH on Sunday in which CHECKENDON chose to bat first.

Opener Sam Arrowsmith held the innings together with a well-judged half-century despite the wet conditions and was well supported by Alex Crawford with 34 as the visitors reached 140-9.

W Chapman and J Leach were joint top scorers for Whitchurch as they strove to match this score but three top order wickets for left arm spinner Harry Wickens left the home side with too much to do as they fell 16 runs short.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, c —, b D Palmer

53

M Khan, b Grogan

7

L Gray, lbw, b Grogan

4

C Gray, b Heard

6

A Crawford, c Leach snr, b Turner

34

J Gray, c Williams, b Turner

0

N Arch, c —, b Leach snr

5

Adi Tripathi, run out

1

M Singh, c Heard, b Leach snr

19

D Pazir, not out

3

H Wickens, not out

2

Extras

6

TOTAL (9 wkts)

140

WHITCHURCH

W Chapman, c Khan, b H Wickens

26

R Leach, lbw, b H Wickens

13

S Williams, c Arrowsmith, b H Wickens

15

J Leach, b Arch

26

R Palmer, run out

3

W Vaughan, c L Gray, b Khan

9

T Chapman, c Arch, b Crawford

6

N Turner, c Arrowsmith, b Crawford

1

C Grogan, not out

3

A Heard, not out

1

Extras

21

TOTAL (8 wkts)

124

Best bowling: H Wickens 3-23.

CHECKENDON’S annual Sussex tour was disrupted by bad weather but the team did manage to achieve victory in a 35-over match at NEWICK.

The home side began enterprisingly but were pegged back by a hostile spell of bowling from Nick Townson who finished with four wickets without conceding a run.

Scott Warren took the attack to the spinners taking advantage of a short boundary to hit a remarkable half century before being bowled by captain for the day Harry Wickens. Newick’s total of 155 appeared competitive when first team bowlers Warren and Waylett were in action. However, crucial contributions from Connor Betsworth, Vickas Chib and John Acland-Hood enabled Checkendon to reach their target with four wickets in hand and five overs to spare.

NEWICK

N Geddie, b J Gray

43

D Heater, b Breakspear

3

L Turner, c Betsworth, b Arrowsmith

30

J Arnold, b Townson

2

I Heater, c & b M Wickens

1

J Waylett, b Townson

0

S Warren, b H Wickens

56

T Whelpton, b Townson

0

J Warren, b Townson

0

D Whelpton, not out

0

Extras

20

TOTAL (9 wkts)

155

Best bowling: N Townson 4-0.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, b T Whelpton

7

C Betsworth, c D Heater, b I Heater

20

D Jhan, c D Whelpton, b T Whelpton

8

V Chib, b S Warren

37

N Townson, lbw, b S Warren

15

J Gray, b I Heater

0

J Acland-Hood, not out

62

H Wickens, not out

1

Extras

8

TOTAL (6 wkts)

158

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33