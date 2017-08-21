Hosts short of target

LAST Sunday saw visitors STROKEMAKERS play to their strengths in a 40-over friendly at CHECKENDON.

Farooq top scored with 94 and Tippu was 54 not out as the visiting side batted positively to make 202-6.

Accurate bowling from Strokemakers caused problems for the home batsmen but Dill Pazir kept them in the hunt by hitting two sixes and six fours in his 48.

Ash Tripathi was hindered by injury and was forced to retire hurt but Sam Arrowsmith struck a rapid 33 not out to confirm his potential. Despite their efforts Checkendon finished 28 runs behind at the close.