Singh's ton in vain due to rain

Monday, 28 August 2017
CHECKENDON’S Manpreet Singh struck his second century of the weekend in a 35-over friendly at TWYFORD on Sunday.
He only needed 60 balls to reach 103 before retiring, having hit 19 fours.
There were also valuable contributions from Matt Heslop, Charlie Gray and Alex Podolski as the visitors reached 189 all out.
Dylan Blurr was the best bowler for Twyford taking 3-16.
The Checkendon attack soon had the home side in trouble as opening bowler Aid Tripathi took two quick wickets.
Twyford were looking likely losers when rain intervened and forced the game to be abandoned with the score at 70-7.
CHECKENDON
|
Ash Tripathi, run out
|
3
|
M Heslop, c —, b Avello
|
29
|
M Singh, retired
|
103
|
Adi Tripathi, b Avello
|
0
|
C Gray, c —, b Hackett
|
15
|
D Pazir, c —, b Burr
|
3
|
S Dandin, c Teal, b Berry
|
2
|
A Stevenson, b Burr
|
0
|
R Tong Jones, b Burr
|
0
|
A Podolski, b Hackett
|
12
|
A Breakspear, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
189
Best bowling: Burr 3-16.
TWYFORD
|
A Teal, c Dandin, b Adi Tripathi
|
1
|
M Berry, c Tong Jones, b Breakspear
|
21
|
C Fort, b Adi Tripathi
|
0
|
J Downes, b Podolski
|
11
|
H Fort, b Dandin
|
1
|
P Schofield, c Breakspear, b Dandin
|
7
|
D Avello, c —, b Stevenson
|
10
|
I Evans, not out
|
2
|
T Fort, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
70
