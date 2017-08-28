Singh's ton in vain due to rain

CHECKENDON’S Manpreet Singh struck his second century of the weekend in a 35-over friendly at TWYFORD on Sunday.

He only needed 60 balls to reach 103 before retiring, having hit 19 fours.

There were also valuable contributions from Matt Heslop, Charlie Gray and Alex Podolski as the visitors reached 189 all out.

Dylan Blurr was the best bowler for Twyford taking 3-16.

The Checkendon attack soon had the home side in trouble as opening bowler Aid Tripathi took two quick wickets.

Twyford were looking likely losers when rain intervened and forced the game to be abandoned with the score at 70-7.

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, run out 3 M Heslop, c —, b Avello 29 M Singh, retired 103 Adi Tripathi, b Avello 0 C Gray, c —, b Hackett 15 D Pazir, c —, b Burr 3 S Dandin, c Teal, b Berry 2 A Stevenson, b Burr 0 R Tong Jones, b Burr 0 A Podolski, b Hackett 12 A Breakspear, not out 0 Extras 22 — TOTAL 189

Best bowling: Burr 3-16.

TWYFORD