Singh's ton in vain due to rain

CHECKENDON’S Manpreet Singh struck his second century of the weekend in a 35-over friendly at TWYFORD on Sunday.

He only needed 60 balls to reach 103 before retiring, having hit 19 fours.

There were also valuable contributions from Matt Heslop, Charlie Gray and Alex Podolski as the visitors reached 189 all out.

Dylan Blurr was the best bowler for Twyford taking 3-16.

The Checkendon attack soon had the home side in trouble as opening bowler Aid Tripathi took two quick wickets.

Twyford were looking likely losers when rain intervened and forced the game to be abandoned with the score at 70-7.

CHECKENDON

Ash Tripathi, run out

3

M Heslop, c —, b Avello

29

M Singh, retired

103

Adi Tripathi, b Avello

0

C Gray, c —, b Hackett

15

D Pazir, c —, b Burr

3

S Dandin, c Teal, b Berry

2

A Stevenson, b Burr

0

R Tong Jones, b Burr

0

A Podolski, b Hackett

12

A Breakspear, not out

0

Extras

22

TOTAL

189

Best bowling: Burr 3-16.

TWYFORD

A Teal, c Dandin, b Adi Tripathi

1

M Berry, c Tong Jones, b Breakspear

21

C Fort, b Adi Tripathi

0

J Downes, b Podolski

11

H Fort, b Dandin

1

P Schofield, c Breakspear, b Dandin

7

D Avello, c —, b Stevenson

10

I Evans, not out

2

T Fort, not out

4

Extras

13

TOTAL (7 wkts)

70

