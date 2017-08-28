Temporary farm home appeal

PLANS to build a temporary home for workers to breed sheep will be heard by a planning inspector.

David Fisher, of Whitehall Lane, Checkendon, wants to build a three-bedroom wooden lodge on land he already uses as a shire horse stud. He wants to rear rare breed valais blacknose sheep.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused his application, saying it was not essential for workers to live on site.

Mr Fisher has appealed, saying he believes the animals may need someone available at short notice if something unexpected happens.

He runs the existing business with his daughter Amy and others and also sells free range eggs, logs and wood.

His appeal statement says: “The siting of the temporary dwelling would enable the established enterprise to look forward with certainty.

“This would enable the shire horse stud business to grow and positively contribute to the rural economy as the appellant will have the confidence to make further capital investments in improving facilities and diversification into a specialist sheep breeding flock.”