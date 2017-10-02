Child's play

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
CHILDREN’S activities, including games, craft and music will take place at Checkendon Primary School on October 8.
Organised by the village church, the event will take place from 11am to noon and is open to those aged up to 11. Parents are welcome to attend or drop off school-age children.
For more information, call (01491) 680252.
02 October 2017
More News:
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]