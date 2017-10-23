Firefighters tackle bathroom blaze

THREE fire crews battled a blaze at a house in Checkendon on Sunday (22).

Curtains and towels caught alight in a first-floor bathroom after a fire started in the transformer of an electric fan.

Firefighters from stations in Goring, Wallingford and Didcot isolated the electricity to the property before using hose reel jets to put out the fire and blowing smoke out of the building with a fan.

Marcus Reay, incident commander, said the property was fitted with working smoke alarms, which quickly alerted the occupants who called the fire service at 3.43pm.

He said: “Smoke alarms alerted the resident to the fact there was a fire in another part of the house.

“This fire would have been much worse had it not be discovered so soon.

“The occupier took exactly the right action after discovering the fire - she got out, stayed out and called 999 to get the fire service out.

“There was a lot of hot smoke at a very low level in the part of the house on fire, and this could easily have overcome the occupant had she ventured into the affected part of the property – her swift and decisive action ensured the fire service were called without delay and that she did not place herself in danger.”