Christmas gift ideas

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has a range of vouchers which can be personalised to make the perfect gift to a pony-mad child, horsey friend or relative.

Vouchers can be bought for: Walks in the woods, for beginners or nervous riders; hacking through the countryside around Checkendon; lessons for children and adults from beginners to experienced riders, privately or in groups; hire of an indoor or outdoor school for private use; a pony day, 10am to 4pm, or half day, 10am to 1pm, and yoga.

The Pony Days are great fun and educational, so why not book at Checkendon Equestrian Centre, which is open until December 23, so you can finish the shopping and wrap those presents!

Showjumping and dressage competitions continue at the centre’s indoor schools monthly through the winter — all dates are listed on the Diary page of our website.

On December 16 there will be Christmas Gymkhana Games — novice races in the morning in walk and trot with open races in the afternoon for those who want to gallop!

All welcome, whether hiring a pony from the centre, or bringing their own, just make sure there is plenty of tinsel on the tack.

For more information, call (01491) 680225 or visit www.

checkendonequestrian.co.uk