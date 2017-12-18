Play boost

CHECKENDON’S adventure playground is a step closer to getting a facelift thanks to £16,600 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Campaigners have now have raised 94 per cent of their £33,000 target for new equipment, including a zip wire and agility trail.

There will also be equipment suitable for disabled children and toddlers and accessibility will be improved.

It is hoped that work will start in the spring or summer.