Village quiz

Monday, 12 February 2018
A QUIZ is being held in Checkendon next month to raise money for the village hall.
It will be held at the hall on March 24 from 7pm.
Numbers are limited to 70 so advance booking is essential Tickets costs £13, which includes a buffet supper. There will also be a bar and a raffle.
To book, call (01491) 681723 or email corbishley
tim@yahoo.co.uk or
