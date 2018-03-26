Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pre-school children learn about growing

Pre-school children learn about growing

CHECKENDON Pre-School, a registered charity, has installed a large garden trough outside the entrance to the village hall, where it is based.

The idea is to enable the children to appreciate the pleasures of gardening. The spring bulbs that they planted are already flourishing.

The trough was funded by a series of coffee mornings hosted by the pre-school and well-supported by parents and members of the local community. It was officially celebrated in time for Mother’s Day.

For more information about the pre-school, visit www.checkendonpreschool.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33