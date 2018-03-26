Pre-school children learn about growing

CHECKENDON Pre-School, a registered charity, has installed a large garden trough outside the entrance to the village hall, where it is based.

The idea is to enable the children to appreciate the pleasures of gardening. The spring bulbs that they planted are already flourishing.

The trough was funded by a series of coffee mornings hosted by the pre-school and well-supported by parents and members of the local community. It was officially celebrated in time for Mother’s Day.

For more information about the pre-school, visit www.checkendonpreschool.co.uk