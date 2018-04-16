Comedy line-up

Monday, 16 April 2018

THE first Checkendon Comedy Club night will take place on April 27 at the village hall from 7.30pm.

Damian Kingsley will compère the event and the line-up of four comedians comprises Iszi Lawrence, Ed Pownall, Nicole Harris and Richard Morton.

Organisers advise that the event has an age limit of 18 years of age.

Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked via the Checkendon Comedy Club Facebook page.

