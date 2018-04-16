Comedy line-up

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
THE first Checkendon Comedy Club night will take place on April 27 at the village hall from 7.30pm.
Damian Kingsley will compère the event and the line-up of four comedians comprises Iszi Lawrence, Ed Pownall, Nicole Harris and Richard Morton.
Organisers advise that the event has an age limit of 18 years of age.
Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked via the Checkendon Comedy Club Facebook page.
