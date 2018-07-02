Monday, 02 July 2018

Slow down

A SPEED limit of 20mph is to be placed on the road outside Checkendon Primary School.

It will apply for a stretch of about 200m from the bend by the Old Rectory.

Meanwhile, a 30mph speed limit is set to apply in the nearby hamlet of Exlade Street.

Checkendon Parish Council has agreed to spend £7,600 on installing signs in the autumn.

