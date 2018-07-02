Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
A SPEED limit of 20mph is to be placed on the road outside Checkendon Primary School.
It will apply for a stretch of about 200m from the bend by the Old Rectory.
Meanwhile, a 30mph speed limit is set to apply in the nearby hamlet of Exlade Street.
Checkendon Parish Council has agreed to spend £7,600 on installing signs in the autumn.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say