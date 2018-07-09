Playground makeover

THE children’s playground in Checkendon has closed for refurbishment.

Contractor Earth Wrights is expected to completed the work by August 31.

The new equipment will include a high play tower accessed by ropes, a small climbing wall, a log tangle, horizontal ropes, a log bridge, hanging rings and a basket swing.

The £33,489 project has been funded by Checkendon Parish Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, the National Lottery, Woodcote Charitable Association and individual donors.