Playground makeover

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
THE children’s playground in Checkendon has closed for refurbishment.
Contractor Earth Wrights is expected to completed the work by August 31.
The new equipment will include a high play tower accessed by ropes, a small climbing wall, a log tangle, horizontal ropes, a log bridge, hanging rings and a basket swing.
The £33,489 project has been funded by Checkendon Parish Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, the National Lottery, Woodcote Charitable Association and individual donors.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say