Historic thatched cottage makes most of outdoors

THE ancient craft of thatching — the use of reeds, straw or other natural vegetation — is one of the oldest methods of roof construction in the world and requires great skill and expertise.

Nowadays a thatched roof in Britain is relatively rare and, when you come across one, it adds a nostalgic rustic charm to any country residence.

One such house, on the market with Ballards at a guide price of £1,650,000, was completely re-thatched just last year and has nostalgic rustic charm in abundance.

The five-bedroom cottage is on Whitehall Lane in the pretty village of Checkendon, located between Stoke Row and Woodcote.

The village benefits from a primary school, a church, a popular playground and Checkendon Equestrian Centre — a well-regarded livery and riding school set in 70 acres of parkland and woodland.

The cottage is set in grounds of half an acre, with beautifully-maintained landscaped gardens that feature circular lawns, well-stocked flowerbeds, mature shrubs and trees and views over the surrounding fields.

There are several seating areas in the grounds that make ideal spaces for relaxing, entertaining or eating outside on a warm day.

The inside of the house is beautifully presented in a palette of white and soft natural colours. It has a traditional yet modern decor and there is plenty of light throughout, thanks to the large number of windows.

You enter the house through a lobby into a sizeable entrance hall with stairs to the first floor.

There are three reception rooms off the entrance hall. At the front of the house there is a square dual-aspect sitting room, with a charming Inglenook fireplace and a wood burner.

The dining room is also at the front of the house. It has two doors, one from the entrance hall and one from the kitchen hallway, and at the far end there is a handy dual-aspect study area with fitted book shelves.

A wide drawing room can be found at the back of the house, with an open fireplace and two sets of lovely French doors that lead out to the back garden.

Next to the downstairs cloakroom / shower room is the beautifully bright kitchen / breakfast room, which has light flooding in from two windows on one side, a wide window over the sink and double glass doors that lead to a well-lit utility room with French doors leading to the back garden.

The tiled kitchen / breakfast room features an island, matching kitchen units, granite work surfaces, an integrated fridge, a dishwasher, freezer and wine fridge, a new electric AGA and a butler sink with mixer tap and Brita filter tap.

There are traditional exposed timber beams throughout much of the downstairs living space – and in a clever design move they have been painted white or pale grey to maintain a light and airy feel everywhere.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The spacious master bedroom suite is privately located along its own hallway. It features fitted wardrobes and, again, windows on two sides which makes it nice and bright. It has a tiled en-suite bathroom with circular twin sinks, a shower, a Victorian style roll-top bath and a heated towel rail.

The four additional bedrooms all open on to the upstairs landing – the layout is ideal for a young family, with plenty of space to run around and play.

The bedrooms have plenty of character as they also feature exposed timbers and ornate Victorian fireplaces.

This property has even more to offer than the living accommodation in the main house.

There is a separate triple-aspect studio / annexe building which is of a decent size and may be used as an additional living room, a home-office or games room. The studio / annexe building also has a useful workshop with light and power, a storage room to the side and some boarded loft space.

This property has a separate garage building, also with a thatched roof, that has light and power and a mezzanine storage level. The gravel driveway has plenty of room to park several cars.

The house is in a generously sized plot and there seems to be the potential to extend or develop the property further, subject to the usual planning rules and processes.

It is unusual to find such an attractive family home with a newly crafted thatched roof in a sought-after village location so close to Henley.

To find out more about this property, or to arrange a viewing, contact Ballards estate agency on 01491 411055.