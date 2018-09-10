Monday, 10 September 2018

Checkendon hold on

CHECKENDON visited ENGLEFIELD for a friendly match on Sunday.

Choosing to bowl first, they restricted the hosts to 171 all out, which featured a half-century from Glenn Turner.

Gourav Chadha was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 10 runs.

In reply, openers Jon Westcar and Jim Warren put on a 77-run partnership against testing bowling before Sathia hit a rapid 50, which included four sixes. Turner re-entered the fray, taking five wickets with his flighted spin, including three in the final over of the game, before Checkendon secured victory with the penultimate delivery.

