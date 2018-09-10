Checkendon hold on

Show chairman wins a prize at last
THE chairman of Chiltern Edge Horticultural ... [more]
CHECKENDON visited ENGLEFIELD for a friendly match on Sunday.
Choosing to bowl first, they restricted the hosts to 171 all out, which featured a half-century from Glenn Turner.
Gourav Chadha was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 10 runs.
In reply, openers Jon Westcar and Jim Warren put on a 77-run partnership against testing bowling before Sathia hit a rapid 50, which included four sixes. Turner re-entered the fray, taking five wickets with his flighted spin, including three in the final over of the game, before Checkendon secured victory with the penultimate delivery.
