Mixed fortunes

HENLEY secured a creditable draw in their League match against Camberley B last week. Captain Roger Betts and David Lindsay both won their games, while Ed Batstone and Andy Eagle drew, to level the score at 3-3.

However, playing away against Maidenhead B, Henley suffered its worst defeat of the season. Captain Roger Betts, John Snead and Steve Pitts drew their games while Henley was forced to concede the match 4.5-1.5.

With the end of the season approaching, Henley and Maidenhead B are now neck and neck in Division 2 with two matches in hand.