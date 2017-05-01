Title goes to the wire

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
HENLEY are holding on to their position at the top of Division 2 after winning their final league matches of the season.
The team scored an emphatic 5.5-0.5 win in their match against Crowthorne B last week. Roger Betts, John Snead, Ed Batstone, David Lindsay and Graham Sexton produced wins, while Andy Eagle drew. In the match against Bourne End B captain Roger Betts, David Lindsay and Mike Christmas scored wins, while Ed Batstone and Andy Eagle drew to gave Henley a 4-2 victory.
This has been Henley’s best season for years, but it remains to be seen whether Maidenhead B, with one match in hand, will oust Henley from top position.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say