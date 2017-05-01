Monday, 01 May 2017

Title goes to the wire

HENLEY are holding on to their position at the top of Division 2 after winning their final league matches of the season.

The team scored an emphatic 5.5-0.5 win in their match against Crowthorne B last week. Roger Betts, John Snead, Ed Batstone, David Lindsay and Graham Sexton produced wins, while Andy Eagle drew. In the match against Bourne End B captain Roger Betts, David Lindsay and Mike Christmas scored wins, while Ed Batstone and Andy Eagle drew to gave Henley a 4-2 victory.

This has been Henley’s best season for years, but it remains to be seen whether Maidenhead B, with one match in hand, will oust Henley from top position.

