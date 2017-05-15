Snead helps side through

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
Monday, 15 May 2017
HENLEY pulled out all the stops to beat Bracknell in the semi-final of the Tarrant Plate competition last week.
John Snead, Ed Batstone, Andy Eagle and David Lindsay won their games, while Steve Pitts drew to produce a 4.5-1.5 win for Henley.
The team will be playing either Maidenhead or Basingstoke in the final.
15 May 2017
