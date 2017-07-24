Monday, 24 July 2017

Plate final heartache

HENLEY lost out in the final of the Mick Tarrant Plate competition against Maidenhead.

Henley were unable to make much impression against the stronger team as Andy Eagle scored Henley’s only win, while Ed Batstone drew and Henley lost the match 4.5-1.5.

Despite the defeat this has been a successful season for Henley that may see them promoted to the top division.

