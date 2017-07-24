Plate final heartache

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING'S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful
Monday, 24 July 2017
HENLEY lost out in the final of the Mick Tarrant Plate competition against Maidenhead.
Henley were unable to make much impression against the stronger team as Andy Eagle scored Henley’s only win, while Ed Batstone drew and Henley lost the match 4.5-1.5.
Despite the defeat this has been a successful season for Henley that may see them promoted to the top division.
24 July 2017
