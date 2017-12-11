Camberley in check

HENLEY put in a good performance as they draw their match against a strong Camberley A team last week.

Undaunted by the grading difference in Camberley’s favour, Henley’s Ed Batstone and David Lindsay scored wins for Henley, while Andy Eagle and Graham Sexton both drew to level the score at 3-3.

Since their promotion to Division 1, Henley has had a difficult season where they picked up just one point in the matches played against Reading A and B sides, with draws from Andy Eagle and David Lindsay.