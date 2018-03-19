Batstone win not enough

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
HENLEY are having a tough time in Division 1 of the Berkshire League.
The team was at full strength in their home match against Bourne End A last week, but was unable to make much impression on the visiting team.
Ed Batstone scored Henley’s only win, while Roger Betts and Andy Eagle drew, and Henley conceded 4-2.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say