Model pupils raise £500 for disabled children's centre

CHILDREN at St Mary’s School in Henley have raised £500 for charity.

Members of the school council visited the Chiltern Centre for disabled children off Greys Road to present a cheque and be given a tour of the premises.

Most of the money was raised with a fashion show at the school in St Andrew’s Road last month with the rest coming from events such as cake sales in the autumn term and collections at the pupils’ Christmas performances of Lights, Camel, Action, which included about 60 children from year one to year four.

Another fund-raiser was bag-making at Halloween.

Fifty pupils took part in the fashion show, modelling clothes donated by parents who then bought them back afterwards.

Teaching assistant Sarah Cook said: “It worked really well.”

She said the school had chosen national charities to support in the past so it was nice to help a local one and representatives of the Chiltern Centre had been to the school to talk about the charity’s work. Headteacher Rob Harmer said: “We’re incredibly proud of the children and our parents for their contributions to this wonderful charity.”

Liz Deacon, fund-raiser for the charity, said: “We are really grateful for all the school’s efforts. It was lovely to show the children from the school council around the centre.”