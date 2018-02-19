Tall stories

THREE adventurers will give a talk to raise money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

Marco Barcella, Jo Bradshaw and Rolfe Oostra will talk about their experiences climbing mountains across the world at Lovibonds, in Market Place, Henley, on Thursday.

Tickets cost £5, which includes a welcome drink and food from the Happy Gurkha. To book, visit www.buy

tickets.at/thechilterncentre