Tall stories

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
THREE adventurers will give a talk to raise money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.
Marco Barcella, Jo Bradshaw and Rolfe Oostra will talk about their experiences climbing mountains across the world at Lovibonds, in Market Place, Henley, on Thursday.
Tickets cost £5, which includes a welcome drink and food from the Happy Gurkha. To book, visit www.buy
tickets.at/thechilterncentre
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say