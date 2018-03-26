Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trio tell of adventures to promote charity trek

Trio tell of adventures to promote charity trek

THE Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley held a successful evening at Lovibonds Brewery celebrating adventure and adventurers.

It featured three speakers (left to right, Jo Bradshaw, Rolfe Oostra and Marco Barcella), who have dedicated their lives to adventure and exploration.

The sellout audience of 70 were wowed as they listened to tales of cycling solo around Asia, being hit by earthquakes on Everest and navigating the Congo in the midst of a civil war.

While the evening was meant to excite and inspire people in its own right, it was also the launch of the Chiltern Centre’s Kilimanjaro climb which will take place in February next year.

Fund-raiser Harriet Barcella said: “The chance to climb to the roof of Africa with a group of local, like-minded people, all raising money for an amazing local cause is a unique and exciting one.

“We are halfway to building our team and would love to hear from anyone who would be interested in joining us. For more details on the trek, the fund-raising and how you can get involved, email harriet@chilterncentre.org.uk”

She thanked The Happy Gurkha for providing a Nepalese curry for all the guests, Lovibonds for providing the venue and welcome drink, production company GoFilm, which provided footage for the evening, and the speakers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33