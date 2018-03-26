Trio tell of adventures to promote charity trek

THE Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley held a successful evening at Lovibonds Brewery celebrating adventure and adventurers.

It featured three speakers (left to right, Jo Bradshaw, Rolfe Oostra and Marco Barcella), who have dedicated their lives to adventure and exploration.

The sellout audience of 70 were wowed as they listened to tales of cycling solo around Asia, being hit by earthquakes on Everest and navigating the Congo in the midst of a civil war.

While the evening was meant to excite and inspire people in its own right, it was also the launch of the Chiltern Centre’s Kilimanjaro climb which will take place in February next year.

Fund-raiser Harriet Barcella said: “The chance to climb to the roof of Africa with a group of local, like-minded people, all raising money for an amazing local cause is a unique and exciting one.

“We are halfway to building our team and would love to hear from anyone who would be interested in joining us. For more details on the trek, the fund-raising and how you can get involved, email harriet@chilterncentre.org.uk”

She thanked The Happy Gurkha for providing a Nepalese curry for all the guests, Lovibonds for providing the venue and welcome drink, production company GoFilm, which provided footage for the evening, and the speakers.