Shopping day

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A SHOPPING event will be held in the Riverside Pavilion at Phyllis Court Club on Tuesday to help raise money for charity.
There will be 20 stalls selling home accessories, clothing and jewellery.
Guests are asked to make a small donation on entry to support the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, in Greys Road.
The event will run from 10am to 3pm and Louise Floodgate, founder of Messy Moo Organised Lifestyle, will give a short workshop at 11am on how to declutter our lives.
21 May 2018
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
