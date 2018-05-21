Monday, 21 May 2018

Shopping day

A SHOPPING event will be held in the Riverside Pavilion at Phyllis Court Club on Tuesday to help raise money for charity.

There will be 20 stalls selling home accessories, clothing and jewellery.

Guests are asked to make a small donation on entry to support the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, in Greys Road.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm and Louise Floodgate, founder of Messy Moo Organised Lifestyle, will give a short workshop at 11am on how to declutter our lives.

